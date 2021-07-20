The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIC opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $493.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

