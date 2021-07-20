The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 9,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,784. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.05.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
