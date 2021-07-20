The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 9,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,784. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

