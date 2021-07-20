The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140,372 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 1.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of HIG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. 47,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

