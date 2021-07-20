The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of The Home Depot worth $3,462,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 59.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

NYSE HD opened at $318.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.