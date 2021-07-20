The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down to $21.92

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $21.35. The India Fund shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 606 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The India Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The India Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

