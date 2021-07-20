The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IPG opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,214 shares of company stock worth $4,743,308. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

