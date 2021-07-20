The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.08. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

