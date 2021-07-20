The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEV. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 4,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

