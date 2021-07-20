The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells $23,766.25 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $23,766.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.47, for a total transaction of $23,933.75.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $23,545.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $24,721.25.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $23,583.75.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.