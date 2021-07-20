The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PNC. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.16.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $177.80 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

