The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.05, RTT News reports. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.