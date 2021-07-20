The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Eaton Vance Management’s 6th Largest Position

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,007,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,308 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,293,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.34. The company had a trading volume of 347,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

