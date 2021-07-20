The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 324,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The York Water has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.32.
The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The York Water by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The York Water by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The York Water by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
About The York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.
