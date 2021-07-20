The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 324,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The York Water has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.32.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The York Water by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The York Water by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The York Water by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

