TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post sales of $22.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $22.36 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

TXMD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 3,375,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,635,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.