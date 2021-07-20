Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,739. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.19 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

