Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $75.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00228766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

