Thor Mining (LON:THR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,790,364 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £12.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.93.

About Thor Mining (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.