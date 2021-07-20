Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.76 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Diodes were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 44.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Diodes by 858.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $715,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 31.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $305,885.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,799 shares of company stock worth $3,594,103. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

