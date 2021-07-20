Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 63,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

FMAT opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43.

