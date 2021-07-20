Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 864,296 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Transocean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $33,122,000 after buying an additional 853,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $18,448,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,007,000 after buying an additional 831,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,545,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.