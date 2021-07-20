Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thryv in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.51.

Thryv stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,077 shares of company stock valued at $24,026,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

