Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00.
G stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genpact by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $3,813,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
