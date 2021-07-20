Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00.

G stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genpact by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $3,813,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.