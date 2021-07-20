TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Reaches $296.38 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00018739 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $296.38 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012283 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00729338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

