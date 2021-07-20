Tokes (TKS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 93% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $56.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 93.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.