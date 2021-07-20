TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $10.21 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,011,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,213,000. Gores Metropoulos II makes up 0.7% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMIIU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMIIU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

