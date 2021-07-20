TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 107,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TORM by 54.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TORM by 79.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

TRMD opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.62 million, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of -363.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

