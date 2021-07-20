Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TTP stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
