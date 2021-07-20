Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TTP stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

