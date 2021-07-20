Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.09.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

