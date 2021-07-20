Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.09.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
