Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TSCO opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

