Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $213.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.