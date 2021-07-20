Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,470 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 138 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 61,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,583. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 64.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

