Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

