Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:TGS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,326. The stock has a market cap of $675.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.49. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

