TransUnion (TRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE TRU opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.