Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other Travelzoo news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 73,654 shares worth $1,241,638. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Travelzoo worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

