Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in June

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 804,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $60,312.50. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

TVTX stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

