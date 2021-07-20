Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Trex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 267,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trex by 913.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Trex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,546 shares of company stock worth $3,016,703. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

