Tribe (TRIBE) One Day Volume Hits $1.37 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $141.63 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00743669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

