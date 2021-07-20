Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCNGF. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCNGF traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.