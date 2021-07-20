Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

TCOM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. 285,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

