Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Position Reduced by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tronox by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tronox stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

