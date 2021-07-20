Truist Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $54.63 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

