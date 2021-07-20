Truist Securiti Comments on First Horizon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

FHN opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

