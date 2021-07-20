Truist Securities Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $54.63 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

