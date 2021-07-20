TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRST opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

