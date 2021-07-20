TrustSwap Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $56.17 million and $1.12 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00758529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

