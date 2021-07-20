Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 96,988 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 644.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 317,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $7,035,383.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,449 shares of company stock worth $8,362,398. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

