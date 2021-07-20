Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $12.42 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 534.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

