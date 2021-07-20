Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $15.98 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

