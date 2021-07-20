Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $10.97 Million in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.31.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

